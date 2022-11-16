Uphill task for independent candidates to win voters’ hearts: NASR

GEORGE TOWN: Independent candidates in the 15th General Election are facing an uphill task in winning the hearts of voters face, according to the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR).

Political analyst Dr Azmi Hassan said that although most voters were disappointed with political parties in the country over what had happened, including the change of three Prime Ministers in three years after GE14, they still hoped for a stable government.

“Although there are a number of independent candidates who have the aura that can make them a leader in their respective areas, the electors will still look at the party represented by the candidate concerned in making their choice,“ he told Bernama.

He said the absence of a single dominant party and many incumbents being dropped from contesting were the main factors that encouraged many individuals to contest as independent candidates.

This trend is expected to continue in the next GE, especially if the anti-party hopping law does not prevent elected representatives who contest as Independent candidates from joining political parties after they win the elections, he added.

“An independent candidate with no party will not be able to determine the establishment of a stable government, but if an independent candidate promises to join a political party after winning, then this is a different scenario,“ he added.

Meanwhile, the Independent candidate for the Bayan Baru parliamentary seat, Kan Chee Yuen, opines that the risk is when electors were to vote for a candidate who had been dropped from a party, but contested as an Independent.

“I see that it is not impossible for these candidates to jump back to their party if their party loses (and they win) because there is a loophole in the anti-party hopping law that does not address this issue,“ he said.

As such, Kan said the people should give a chance to Independent candidates with a proven track record.

“Choose a professional candidate. Not necessarily doctors, engineers or lawyers but those who excel in what they do,” he added.

A survey by Bernama in Kepala Batas found that the electorates do not care which candidate wins in the contest for the seat, saying that what matters to them is for the elected representative to care for their welfare and well-being.

“We want a leader who is honest and sincere in carrying out responsibilities,” said a retiree, Azahari Muhamed, a former pharmacist.

He said development in an area should benefit the locals first, especially in terms of employment opportunities.

The GE15 will witness the largest number of Independent candidates contesting for parliamentary seats in the country’s political history, with a total of 108 people compared to 24 people in GE14.

In the contest for parliamentary seats in Penang, there are six Independent candidates, with two of them vying for the Balik Pulau seat, while the others are contesting for the Bayan Baru; Jelutong; Bukit Bendera and Nibong Tebal seats, respectively.-Bernama