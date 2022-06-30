Upin & Ipin’s simple language, positive messages win Indonesian hearts

SHAH ALAM: The use of simple language is one of the main factors why the popular animated series, Upin & Ipin has managed to win the hearts of Indonesian people regardless of age.

Waspada Medan editor Muhammad Faisal Jayadi said apart from its cute characters, the animated series was also laden with positive messages.

“Upin & Ipin is very popular in Indonesia including in Medan which uses almost the same language.

“Not only the children, my wife and I are also big fans of the animated series. My wife can memorise the dialogues in the series. Although it is repeatedly played, they (wife and children) never get bored and still want to watch,” he said when met by Bernama during the visit of the Indonesian media delegation to Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd, here today.

The visit is part of the group’s four-day programme in Malaysia beginning yesterday, which aimed at providing a platform for strategic cooperation between the Malaysian and Indonesian media, besides strengthening relations and understanding in addressing issues of mutual interest.

The programme is a continuation of the Indonesia’s Chief Editors Programme at the 2022 National Journalists Day (Hawana) in Melaka last May 29.

Muhammad Faisal hoped that there will be scenes of the popular animated series visiting Indonesia or wearing his country’s batik shirt in the upcoming Upin & Ipin episodes.

“I’m sure the response will be more encouraging because it has so many fans in Indonesia,” he said.

Sindonews.com Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Puguh Heryanto said the Upin & Ipin series had introduced the culture, uniqueness and racial harmony found in Malaysia.

“I got to know durian ‘musang king’ through this animated series. In the past, I thought it was just a deliberately created fantasy, apparently it actually exists. I think Upin & Ipin has become ambassadors in introducing Malaysia to other countries including Indonesia, even though many are not aware of it.

“Besides that, the story (of the series) is very original, namely about children in a village in Malaysia. Despite the different religions and races, they co-exist harmoniously,” he said.

Among other participants of the programme were IDN Times deputy editor-in-chief Umi Kalsum, Tempo Magazine managing editor Bagja Hidayat, Detik.com managing editor Erwin Dariyanto and Bisnis Indonesia managing editor Galih Kurniawan.

Meanwhile, Les ’Copaque Production managing director Burhanuddin Md Radzi said he was grateful that the Upin & Ipin animated series had found a place among the Indonesian community besides planning to bring the Upin & Ipin Musical Theatre: Pin Pin Pom to the neighbouring country next year.

“Actually, this theatre should have been performed in Indonesia first in 2019 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we had to stop. InsyaAllah, it will go to Indonesia early next year.

“In Malaysia, it is scheduled to take place on Sept 3 and 4 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre while in Singapore in December,” he said.

He said, apart from Indonesia, the animated series is also gaining popularity in India and several other countries.-Bernama