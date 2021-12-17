UPM continues to excel as most sustainable university in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) continues to excel as the most sustainable university in Malaysia when it was ranked first in the country in the UI-GreenMetric World University Ranking 2021 for twelve consecutive years.

UPM in a statement today said the university also managed to move up to 27th place in the ‘Top 50 Sustainable Unversities in The World’ for the ranking this year and was listed as the third best university in Asia.

According to UPM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Roslan Sulaiman the university would continue to be committed to supporting sustainability efforts and dissemination of knowledge by focusing on environmental conservation and preservation.

“Sustainability initiatives will continue to be implemented by the campus community in response to UPM’s call to ‘Echo the Call of Al-Falah from the Tower of Knowledge’ and ensure that the UPM Strategic Plan 2021-2025 can be achieved,“ said Mohd Roslan.

The scope for the sustainable campus rating covers infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste, water, transportation and education.