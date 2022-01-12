UPM Convocation: MCO not an obstacle for couple to obtain master’s degrees

SERDANG: Being among the front-line security personnel was not a hurdle for a couple to obtain their master’s degree at the 46th Universiti Putra Malaysia Convocation Ceremony (second session) today.

Although they were frontliners during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Inspector Mohd Hafiz Hafizul Mohd Khaidir, 35, and his wife Inspector Siti Narika Amirudin, 34, are grateful that they completed their studies in the field of communications within two years.

Mohd Hafiz Hafizul, who is also an enforcement officer with the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police, said all the challenges and obstacles they faced actually served as an impetus for them to persevere in their studies, in addition to serving the country and community.

“For the duration of our studies, we not only had to work 24-hours a day but in shifts and also our leave had been frozen.

“During this time also we had to study even during the operational hours of the roadblocks and endure the sound of traffic,“ he told reporters after the convocation here today.

Siti Narika, a licencing officer at the Putrajaya district police headquarters, nearly gave up (on her studies) but is thankful for an understanding lecturer and employer.

“At that time, we felt we could not go on. We had to do so many things simultaneously and not to mention we had to spend time with our children too. But the lecturer always encouraged us and was understanding when it came to assignments,“ she added.

Earlier, UPM pro-chancellor Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Ir Muhamad Zohadie Bardaie conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Master’s and degrees on 830 graduates at the convocation ceremony.

Meanwhile, graduate Dr A. Khanmani was extremely happy that she was able to make her mother proud after receiving her Master’s degree in Veterinary Science.

The 28-year-old Khanmani said her mother, who works as a school bus driver, lost her job during the MCO.

Due to this Khanmani, the eldest of four siblings, had to struggle to sell traditional Indian sweets online to make ends meet.

“At that time, I had to study online and even though I was busy with various tasks, I also had to help my mother to earn a living.

“... and even though there are constraints studying from home, I am grateful to be able to graduate with flying colours. Whatever I do, I give my best so that my mother will be proud,“ said Khanmani, who aspires to pursue a PhD.-Bernama