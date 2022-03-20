UPM's Orang Asli graduate wishes to meet PM

SERDANG: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) graduate Amyza Jamaluddin(pix) who hails from Kampung Orang Asli Batu 55, Maran, Pahang wishes to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to express her appreciation for government assistance that has helped her to obtain her degree scroll at the university's convocation ceremony here today.

Amyza, 25, an Orang Asli from the Semaq Beri tribe, received the Bachelor of Arts (Malay Literature) degree.

“If I had the chance, I would like to meet the PM (prime minister). One reason is that we are both from Pahang; the PM is from Bera while I am from Maran. Another reason is that I would like to say ‘thank you” to him for helping the Orang Asli community.

“However, there are those in the Orang Asli community who are unaware of the assistance provided to us by the government. So, I would like to share this matter with the PM,“ said Amyza, the third of seven siblings.

Amyza, who aspires to become a teacher, said she is grateful that the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) fully footed the bill for her three-and-a-half-year university education, adding that she received RM4,000 per semester from JAKOA.

She said she is grateful also to her parents for their support and prayers.

“There may be a perception that Orang Asli cannot succeed but I am one of them in my community who has proven that we can succeed and study at university to make our families proud,“ she said.

She said she hoped that she could impart knowledge and become an educator one day.

The UPM convocation ceremony, which began yesterday, ends on March 24. It involves a total of 6,142 graduates comprising 484 recipients of the doctorate in philosophy (PhD), master's degree (1,611), bachelor's degree (3,564) and diploma (483).-Bernama