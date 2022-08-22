‘Upset’ Zahid hopes DPP will become a minister (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today told the High Court that if he were a bribe-taker, the cheques of RM2 million he received from a company director would have been in his name and not marked as a political donation.

Elaborating, Ahmad Zahid, 69, said he received the RM2 million in three cheques from the director of Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd (PRSB), Azlan Shah Jaffril, which were marked by Azlan Shah as ‘amal jariah’ (charity) and ‘political donation for Deputy Prime Minister’.

“The RM2 million was not deposited into my personal accounts, but into Yayasan Akalbudi’s (YAB) account handled by legal firm Messrs Lewis & Co.

“A sincere man like me is being charged, while the one who ‘stole’ the money is not. I don’t think I deserve this,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said Azlan Shah’s testimony as the 18th prosecution witness also stated that the RM2 million were for charity and political donation and that it should be accepted by the court as it was a sworn statement.

The former deputy prime minister said this during cross-examination by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Abdul Malik Ayob in his defence trial over 47 charges, 12 of which were of criminal breach of trust, eight of corruption, and 27 of money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to YAB.

Abdul Malik then asked Ahmad Zahid about the decision made by the Home Ministry (KDN) in giving the approval to PRSB to manage the one-stop centre for visa service in Nepal and Pakistan.

Despite the DPP’s repeated attempts, Ahmad Zahid kept avoiding the question by referring to the minutes of a meeting which stated that the approval was given to PRSB after taking into consideration the recommendations made at KDN’s meeting.

Abdul Malik: Right now, I cannot ascertain who actually made the decision to approve PRSB. When I read the statement, (it said) you said the instruction came from the (then) Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak), but you said the decision was made by others, namely the secretary-general and deputy secretary-general of KDN.

Ahmad Zahid: Your Honour, I hope the DPP will not become a minister one day and I pray for him to be able to know the regulations as all ministries must follow the same procedures (to approve a company).

Abdul Malik: Datuk Seri, I have no desire to become a politician.

Ahmad Zahid: Good. You’re unqualified for it.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah then ordered Ahmad Zahid to answer the DPP’s question.

For the 16th, 17th and 18th charges, Ahmad Zahid is accused of having received bribes amounting to RM2 million in three cheques, each for RM300,000, RM 1 million and RM700,000 from PRSB through Messrs Lewis & Co’s account as payment for himself as the Home Minister to conduct any transactions with Profound Radiance as the operator of the one-stop centre service in Pakistan and Nepal, at the Home Affairs Ministry.

The trial before Judge Sequerah continues tomorrow.-Bernama