Urgent need for wartime logic in battle against Covid

MALAYSIA has been experiencing spikes in new cases, deaths and hospitalisations, which are soaring towards record highs that were seen at the start of this year. The surge in cases is cause for grave concern, and is causing stress and anxiety among Malaysians.

Projection and actual Covid-19 cases

In January, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah twitted that two of the ministry’s Susceptible-Exposed-Infectious-Removed model projections as of May 31, applying R0 infection rates (R0, pronounced R naught) were at 1.1 and 1.2.

For the R0 of 1.1, the ministry projected that Malaysia’s daily cases should only reach 3,000 daily cases by the second week of February, 5,000 by the second week of April and 8,000 by the fourth week of May; and for the R0 of 1.2, it was projected that Malaysia would reach 3,000 daily cases by the fourth week of January, 5,000 cases by the third week of February and 8,000 by the third week of March.

However, Malaysia breached the 3,000 mark, recording 3,027 Covid-19 cases on Jan 7, 7478 new cases on May 26 and a record high of 9,020 cases on May 29, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. These has exceeded the projections of the Health Ministry.

We are at war with a virus

At the opening of the World Health Organisation’s annual assembly of member states on May 24, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged recognition of the fact that “we are at war with a virus” and had called for countries to apply “wartime logic” to fight the (Corona) virus that has killed 3.4 million people.

In response to the rising Covid cases and deaths, on June 28 the prime minister announced that the government was extending the movement control order (MCO) for a further two weeks until mid July, and when Covid cases reduce to 4,000 and below, Malaysia will enter phase two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Alas, that was a grim impossibility with current Covid cases hovering between 5,000 and 6,000 plus, and at times touching nearly 7,000 cases, only with the occasional 4,000 plus cases registered recently.

Recommendations for Malaysia

As the country continues to experience a surge in Covid cases and deaths, and with the projected 4,000 cases near impossible to achieve at this rate; and in view of the Health Ministry’s daily update that industry clusters are the major source and cause of infections, it is imperative for the government to reflect on whether the current strategy and response is the right prescription for success.

The prime minister had shared that the Health Ministry had recommended for a total lockdown, similar to MCO 1.0 for MCO 3.0. However, according to news reports, there were arguments between ministers, and finally a nationwide semi-lockdown was imposed, with many non-essential businesses approved to operate. This horrified the public.

It is vital the government applies wartime logic to win this war. A military strategist will apply military power, including military forces, territory and resources to fight a major land, sea and air war and strategise on how to apply force, comprising which aspect of military cum land, naval and air forces to mobilise.

A case in point, in the event of an attack or crisis at sea, the chief of the Navy and his team would develop strategies for the planning and conduct of war, with the aim of achieving victory at sea. It is thus critical for the government to recognise that the pandemic is a public health crisis and should accede to the recommendations of the Health Ministry to develop relevant strategies to fight the pandemic. It should support the nationwide full lockdown to have a better chance of achieving the target of 4,000 Covid cases and less, which will enable the nation to proceed to phase two, three and four of the NRP successfully.

The danger of maintaining this less restrictive MCO may see the nation in a permanent lockdown, which will further worsen the nation’s crisis.

Additionally as in war, it is critical that the military resources, supplies, equipment and weapons be adequate and in good condition.

Presently, it has been reported that our frontliners are working long hours and many are burnt out, hospital beds are almost fully occupied and oxygen may be insufficient, which paints a grim picture of the country’s health system that may be overwhelmed soon.

Furthermore, the stress, despair and desperation felt by the rakyat, arising from prolonged lockdown and isolation from family and friends, is causing stress, mental illnesses and resulting in social crises, including domestic violence and suicide.

Thus, it is urgent that a new strategy be put in place, including implementing a full and not a partial nation lockdown; and to close non-essential businesses for a targeted period to ensure Covid cases and deaths can be reduced significantly. This will allow the government to end the lockdown soon to facilitate a better quality of life for the rakyat, including frontliners, and improved conditions for businesses,

With this new prescription for success, Malaysia will have a better chance of emerging victorious over this catastrophic pandemic.

Sheriffah Noor Khamseah Al-Idid is former special officer to the First Science Adviser to Malaysia’s prime minister.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com