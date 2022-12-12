Urgent upgrade for three IPDs in Sarawak: Nanta

KUCHING: The Public Works Department (JKR) has identified three district police headquarters (IPD) in Sarawak that need to be upgraded urgently.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said the three IPDs - Song, Julau and Kapit - are all located in central Sarawak.

“We are focusing on these three IPDs first because of urgent needs... like extensive repair to dilapidated buildings, for example, the Matu Daro IPD which is often hit by floods so it is not conducive for our police officers to operate efficiently,“ he said.

He said this after a working visit and meeting with Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri at the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

The hour-long meeting also involved JKR officials and Sarawak’s top police officers.

Nanta said the three JKR projects were categorised under his ministry’s short-term planning to upgrade the condition of police buildings in the state, adding that detailed information about the projects will be announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN).

“There is no budget yet for these projects but, as a minister, I will assist. The police and KDN will provide further details for short- and long-term projects,” he said.-Bernama