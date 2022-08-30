US Ambassador entends well wishes to Malaysia on National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States (US) Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters on Tuesday congratulated the government and the people of Malaysia on its 2022 National Day which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Starting his greetings in Bahasa Melayu, the diplomat noted that this year, the US and Malaysia will be celebrating their 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Over the past 65 years, he said both countries have built a strong partnership, rooted in close people-to-people, economic, health and security ties.

“And today, the ties between our two countries are stronger than ever and continue to deepen and expand,“ he said in a short video posted on US Embassy Kuala Lumpur YouTube account.

“We look forward to continuing our friendship and further enhancing out strong relations as we make progress towards our common goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Selamat Hari Merdeka,“ he added.

After a two-year lapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, Malaysia's National Day main celebration will be back on Aug 31 at Dataran Merdeka (Independence Square), here.-Bernama