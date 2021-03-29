US CBP claims certain Top Glove products manufactured using forced labour

KUALA LUMPUR: The US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) has claimed that certain products by Top Glove Corp Bhd had been manufactured with the use of forced or indentured labour.

In a notice published today, it alleged that certain disposable gloves had been “produced or manufactured by the rubber glove maker with the use of forced labour, and are being, or are likely to be, imported into the US”.

“This finding applies to any merchandise described in Section II of this notice that is imported on or after March 29, 2021.

“It also applies to merchandise which has already been imported and has not been released from CBP custody before March 29, 2021,” it said.

Citing Section 307 of the Tariff Act 1930, the US CBP said goods, wares, articles, and merchandise mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in any foreign country by convict labour and/or forced labour under penal sanctions shall not be entitled to entry at any of the ports of the US, and the importation thereof is hereby prohibited.

Meanwhile, when contacted today, Top Glove declined to comment.

It was reported that in July 15 last year, the US CBP had issued a withhold release order on disposable gloves indicated to be manufactured by forced labour in Malaysia by Top Glove.

Top Glove executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai last year said the group was working to solve the issue.

The group had also appointed a consultant to verify corrective action plans it implemented to eliminate the presence of forced labour indicators from its practices and as of January, the consultant found no systemic forced labour within the group.

At the close of Bursa Malaysia trading today, Top Glove shares declined 10 sen to RM5.05.— Bernama