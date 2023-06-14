US consumer inflation eases for 11th straight month

WASHINGTON: Consumer inflation in the United States cooled for an 11th straight month on an annual basis in May, the Labor Department said on Tuesday (June 13), in an encouraging sign for policymakers.

The figures came as Federal Reserve (Fed) officials began a two-day policy meeting on the same day, and this could allow room for a pause in the central bank’s interest rate increases at the end of their gathering.

While the Fed has lifted the benchmark lending rate 10 times consecutively since early last year to rein in inflation, it is widely anticipated to hold off further hikes this week on signs of cooling in the world’s biggest economy.

Government figures released on Tuesday show that the consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, jumped 4.0% from a year ago in May, in line with analyst expectations and down from 4.9% in April.

This brings it to the lowest level in around two years, and less than half the peak rate of 9.1% in mid-2022.

“Today’s report is good news for hard working families,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “It shows continued progress tackling inflation at the same time that unemployment remains at historic lows.”

However, analysts caution that Fed policymakers are looking for a more certain trend of cooling growth before they end their cycle of rate hikes.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.1% in May, decelerating from 0.4% in April, the Labor Department said.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, consumer inflation was up 5.3% over the last 12 months.

“The index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, followed by an increase in the index for used cars and trucks,” the Labor Department said.

But while there was a “leap” in used vehicle prices last month, this was probably the last of a response to an earlier surge in auction prices, said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“CPI used vehicle prices will fall over the summer, likely starting as soon as June,” he said in a note. He added that rent growth is set to slow as well.

Meanwhile, new vehicle prices dipped on a monthly basis on improving supply and “softer demand in the face of tightening credit conditions,” he said.

“While inflation rates remain elevated, the moderate slowing provides the Fed room to pause its rate hikes,” said Nationwide chief economist Kathy Bostjancic in a note.

For now, halting further rate increases allows the Fed more time to assess the economic impact of its earlier actions, which came on top of recent pressures in the banking sector.

But when it comes to the future policy path, “incoming information on inflation, the labor market as well as considerations about credit conditions” will determine if the Fed is done raising rates, said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

Oren Klachkin, lead US economist at Oxford Economics, cautioned that “a month’s worth of data won’t ease policymakers’ worries”.

He told AFP there remains a risk of further rate hikes in the second half of the year.

“Fed officials face a difficult balancing act. They don’t want to cause a recession, but they will do what it takes to lower inflation to 2%,” said Klachkin. – AFP