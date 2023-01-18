US father arrested after video shows toddler holding loaded gun

WASHINGTON: Footage of a toddler holding a loaded handgun in an apartment hallway in the US state of Indiana ended with the arrest of his father last weekend.

The child’s father, identified as Shane Osborne, 45, spent most of the weekend in jail after his son was seen on security video playing with the gun in the apartment in Beech Grove, Anadolu Agency cited NBC News.

Police arrested Osborne on felony child neglect charges, said NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, WTHR.

Officers reportedly recovered a 9-millimetre handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine at the scene.

“It’s almost incomprehensible what you’re watching,“ said Deputy Police Chief Robert Mercuri, cited by WTHR.

“I saw it the next day, and even though I knew the outcome, as I’m watching the video, I was still scared. You find yourself catching your breath. I don’t know how you can’t watch that video, parent or non-parent, and not be shocked and disturbed,“ said Mercuri.

The arrest was captured on the reality television show, “On Patrol: Live.”

Authorities responded to a 911 call Saturday made by a neighbour in the building, Fox5 reported.

Osborne is expected to appear in court for an initial hearing Tuesday. -Bernama