US FDA approves first Covid-19 treatment for young children

LOS ANGELES: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday expanded its approval of the Covid-19 treatment Veklury, also known as remdesivir, to include pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least 3 kilogrammes who are infected by SARS-CoV-2.

This action makes Veklury the first approved Covid-19 treatment for children less than 12 years of age, said the FDA.

Veklury is approved for young children who are hospitalised, or have mild-to-moderate Covid-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe Covid-19, according to the FDA, said Xinhua.

Previously Veklury was only approved to treat Covid-19 for certain adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 40 kg.

“As Covid-19 can cause severe illness in children, some of whom do not currently have a vaccination option, there continues to be a need for safe and effective Covid-19 treatment options for this population,“ said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research.-Bernama