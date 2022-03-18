US jobless benefit rolls drop to 52-year low, factories hum

WASHINGTON: The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as demand for labour remained strong, positioning the economy for another month of solid job gains.

Unemployment benefit rolls were the smallest in 52 years in early March, the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report yesterday also showed. Signs of the economy's underlying strength against the backdrop of rising inflation and geopolitical tensions were also evident in other reports showing an acceleration in manufacturing production last month and a sharp rebound in homebuilding.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, the first increase in more than three years, and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels by 2023. The US central bank said Russia’s war against Ukraine was “likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity”

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine adds some uncertainty to the outlook as energy prices have spiked, and business and consumer sentiment has taken a hit,” said Dante DeAntonio, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “However, we expect firms to mostly look beyond the near-term volatility, especially given the difficult hiring environment that remains.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 214,000 for the week ended March 12. A 16,006 drop in claims in New York erased notable increases in Michigan, California and Ohio.

Claims have declined from a record high of 6.149 million in early April 2020.

The economy created 678,000 jobs in February.

There were 11.3 million job openings at the end of January, with a record 1.8 open positions per unemployed person. This misalignment between demand for labour and supply is boosting wage growth, which should provide some cushion to households against soaring petrol prices.

Fed chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday described the labour market as “extremely” tight, telling reporters that “we think this labour market can handle, as I mentioned, tighter monetary policy, and the overall economy can as well”.

So far, the economy is holding up. A second report from the Philadelphia Fed yesterday showed factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region accelerated in March, with manufacturers reporting strong growth in new orders as well as shipments.

Factories in the region encompassing eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware hired more workers and increased hours for employees. They, however, continued to struggle with higher input prices and delays getting materials, which kept order backlogs long.

Strong manufacturing was also underscored by a third report from the Fed showing production surged 1.2% in February, despite motor vehicle output sinking 3.5% because of a continued global shortage of electronic components.

The run on upbeat data was extended by a fourth report from the Commerce Department showing housing starts jumped 6.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.769 million units in February, the highest level since June 2006. – Reuters