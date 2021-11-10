US keen to support Penang's role as semiconductor hub

GEORGE TOWN: The United States (US) has reiterated its commitment towards strengthening relations with Penang and is keen to support the state’s role as a hub for semiconductors and other critical supply chains.

During his two-day visit to the state from Nov 8, US Ambassador to Malaysia, Brian McFeeters met with the thriving US business community in Penang to discuss the challenges and opportunities, the importance of supply chain resiliency and the enormous potential for closer economic ties between the US and Penang.

“Penang is a central node of the global supply chain in many key industries and is a key partner in supporting US investments.

“The US government is committed to supporting supply chain resiliency in Penang, building stronger business ties with the state and strengthening the overall US-Malaysia trade relationship,“ he said in a statement following his visit.

McFeeters also met with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Datuk Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

During his visit, the ambassador spoke on issues such as the US corporate leadership in environment, social and corporate governance, where he expressed his hope for the US companies to continue being leaders in sustainability practices and contribute to Malaysia's goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. -Bernama