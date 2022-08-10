US labour productivity down sharply in second quarter

WASHINGTON: US worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labour costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated.

Non-farm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, fell at a 2.5% pace from a year ago, the department said on Tuesday (Aug 9). It also declined sharply in the second quarter at a 4.6% annualised rate, after having declined by an upwardly revised 7.4% in the first three months of the year.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected productivity would decline at a 4.7% rate in the April-June period.

Large shifts in the composition of the US workforce in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic have made it harder to measure underlying productivity growth, which some economists put at about 1.0% or less, making the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation more difficult.

Hours worked increased at a 2.6% rate in the second quarter.

Unit labour costs – the price of labour per single unit of output – rose at a 10.8% rate. That followed a 12.7% rate of growth in the first quarter.

Unit labour costs increased at a 9.5% rate from a year ago. An acute shortage of workers is boosting wage growth. There were 10.7 million job openings at the end of June.

Hourly compensation rose at a 5.7% rate in the second quarter and at a 6.7% rate compared to the second quarter of 2021. – Reuters