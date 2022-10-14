US leaves it to M’sia on proposal to close UNHCR office

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States (US) says it will leave it to Malaysian government to decide on its proposal to close the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in the country.

Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, United States (US) Department of State, Melissa Brown (pix) said this during a media roundtable session with Malaysian media members at the US Embassy in Malaysia here, today.

It was reported in media that National Security Council director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad had suggested that the UNHCR office in Malaysia be closed as it will allow Putrajaya to manage refugees in the country better without “external interference”.

On the same note, Malaysian foreign minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah was reported to have said that the proposal to close the UNHCR office in Malaysia will not lead to a severance of ties with the international body.

Brown, who is in Malaysia for an official visit, commended Malaysia for hosting many refugees from vulnerable situation and crisis region in ensuring they get access to education and medical treatment.

On US-Malaysia 65 years of diplomatic ties this year, Brown, a Southeast Asia expert with a strong trade policy background said the relationship is rooted based on close people to people, economic and security ties.

“From US perspective, we want to be close with Malaysia, deepen that friendship and cooperation based on democractic values, respect for human rights and respect for rule of law,” she added.

She said both US and Malaysia will continue to deepen their productive trade relationship as well as investment in both directions, taking into account US being an significant foreign investor in Malaysia, especially in the electronics sector. -Bernama