US likely to avoid recession but rates need to climb: NY Fed chief

WASHINGTON: The US economy will slow this year as intended and is expected to avoid a downturn, but the Federal Reserve (Fed) will have to raise borrowing rates quickly, a top central bank official said yesterday.

“Recession is not my base case right now. I think the economy is strong,” New York Fed president John Williams said on CNBC.

But he said policymakers need to increase rates “expeditiously” to tamp down inflationary pressures and get the key policy interest rate to 3.0-3.5% by later this year.

With American families struggling in the face of soaring petrol and food prices, the Fed has shifted into high gear, implementing the biggest rate increase in nearly 30 years earlier this month to try to cool the economy and rein in inflation.

The Fed since March has raised the benchmark borrowing rate 1.5 percentage points, from zero where it had been since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is expected to announce another three-quarter-point increase at its July policy meeting, with further increases coming.

That has raised fears the campaign to quell the highest inflation in four decades will tumble the world's largest economy into recession.

But Williams echoed the cautiously optimistic view of Fed chief Jerome Powell, saying there is a path forward that avoids a contraction.

“I’m expecting growth to slow this year quite a bit relative to what we had last year,” with gross domestic product expanding by 1.0-1.5%, he said.

“It’s not a recession, it’s a slowdown that we need to see in the economy to reduce the inflationary pressures and bring inflation down.”

However, other economists are not as sanguine.

Dana Peterson, chief economist of The Conference Board, said the US will likely face a short downturn.

“We are anticipating a brief yet shallow recession starting in the fourth quarter of this year and extending into the first quarter of next year,” she said during a Politico event yesterday.

Williams noted that the main risks to the US economy “are coming from abroad”.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a major factor contributing to rising food and oil prices worldwide.

He said it was “perfectly reasonable” to expect the Fed to raise the policy rate to 3.5-4.0% next year, but that the final path will depend on the economic data.

“We need to raise interest rates quite a bit this year and into next year,” he said. “We’ve got to get interest rates higher and we have to do that expeditiously.”

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said in an interview on LinkedIn: “Many are worried that the Fed might be acting too aggressively and maybe tip the economy into recession. I am myself worried that left unbridled, inflation would be a major constraint and threat to the US economy and continued expansion.”

The Fed, she said, is therefore “tapping the brakes” by raising interest rates to cool demand.

“We are working towards that as quickly as we possibly can, and hopefully Americans everywhere will start to see some relief in their pocketbooks,” Daly said, adding that she expects the economy to slow but not stop growing. – AFP, Reuters