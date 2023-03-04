US medical helicopter crash leaves 2 dead

WASHINGTON: A medical helicopter on Sunday crashed in northeast Shelby County, the southern US state of Alabama, killing two crew members.

The helicopter was reportedly requested to airlift a hiker with breathing problems and chest pain.

A Shelby County deputy called 911 to report the crash on Sunday evening.

“Deputies and other first responders are currently at the scene of the crash in the area of Bear Creek Road (Co Rd 43) and Mountain Oaks Drive,“ the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The road is closed in both directions, and will likely be closed for an extended period of time, the post read.

There were three crew members onboard, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Clay Hammac.

One of them was pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital, where another was pronounced dead.

The condition of the third crew member was not immediately known. The original patient -- the hiker -- was said to have been transported separately to a hospital. -Bernama