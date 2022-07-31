US President again tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden’s previous negative coronavirus test resulted in a positive reading Saturday, extending his quarantine, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted local reports.

A letter from presidential physician Dr Kevin O’Connor said it is likely a “rebound” Covid-19 positivity and noted it is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.”

“In the antigen test performed on Saturday morning, it was seen that Biden turned positive again,“ according to O’Connor, who said Biden’s test results from Tuesday through Friday were similarly “negative.”

“Folks, today I tested positive for Covid again,“ Biden said on Twitter.

“This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate myself for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is “asymptomatic, feeling fine, and working in isolation from the Residence to protect others.”-Bernama