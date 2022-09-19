US President Biden visits queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall

LONDON: United States (US) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II and visited her coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Biden is currently in London to attend the funeral for the UK’s late queen, which has been scheduled for Monday, and will have to travel back to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Biden’s traditional address to the 193-member UNGA will not take place on the opening day of the annual debate due to his travel to London.

The funeral for Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday (Sept 19).

On Wednesday last week, the queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time as her coffin was taken in a public procession to lie in state at Westminster Palace.

King Charles III, his heir Prince William, Prince of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family all walked together behind the coffin, as it was wheeled on a gun carriage.

As for the coffin itself, a crown on top of a purple cushion was placed on top, in front of a wreath of flowers.

Thousands of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects as the procession made its way in front of them.

Upon its arrival, the queen’s coffin was placed on a raised platform known as a catafalque, where she would lie in state until the state funeral on Monday.-Bernama