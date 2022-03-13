US provides additional US$200 mln in defence aid to Ukraine amid Russia's war

NEW YORK: The United States President Joe Biden(pix) authorised Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday to provide an additional US$200 million in defence aid to Ukraine amid Russia's war against that country.

Biden instructed Blinken to provide the funds under the “Foreign Assistance Act,“ the White House said in a statement as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The aid will include US$200 million worth of equipment and military training from the inventory of the US Defence Department.

The Foreign Assistance Act approved in 1961, authorises US presidents to provide emergency aid to foreign countries without the consent of Congress.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

At least 564 civilians have also been killed and 982 injured in Ukraine, according to United Nations estimates.

While the European Union, US and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.-Bernama