US regulator asks judge to stop Microsoft’s US$69b buyout of Activision

SAN FRANCISCO: The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked a federal court on Monday (June 12) to block Microsoft from completing its US$69 billion (RM318.6 billion) buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, a court filing showed.

“A preliminary injunction is necessary to ... prevent interim harm” while the FTC determines whether “the proposed acquisition violates US antitrust law”, the regulator said in the filing.

In requesting the preliminary injunction at the Northern California District Court, the US government sought to prevent the companies from finalising the deal before a July 18 deadline.

An FTC hearing is set for August to argue the merits of the deal, but the appeal to a federal court will potentially see Microsoft subject to a restraining order blocking the accord before that process has run its course.

The California judge would need to agree to stop the deal after hearing arguments by the FTC on why the buyout is illegal and from Microsoft on why it should go ahead.

“We welcome the opportunity to present our case in federal court,” said Microsoft president Brad Smith.

“We believe accelerating the legal process in the US will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market,” he added.

Xbox-owner Microsoft launched a bid for Activision Blizzard early last year, seeking to establish the world's third biggest gaming firm by revenue after China's Tencent and Japan's PlayStation maker Sony.

While the European Union has greenlit the deal, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority blocked it in April, arguing it would harm competition in cloud gaming.

The FTC in December sued to block the transaction with Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster “Call of Duty” title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. – AFP