US remains our crucial ally

IN outlining a new dawn of hope for global recovery efforts, the US remains crucial in leading the rejuvenation phase out of the current doldrums.

The need for moral conviction and value-driven drive in leading the world in the recovery journey and standing up for global peace and collaboration cements the importance of America’s role in continuing to maintain and shape the current order of freedom, peace, justice and respect for human rights.

The strategic and future-driven importance of the US to Malaysia’s

long-term interests and security empowerment remains the central pillar of our future growth, stability and security.

The essence and underlying strength that marks the cornerstone of our bilateral relations will endure and remain the core priority.

America’s unyielding conviction in upholding the universal emblems of democracy, freedom, social justice, free and open economy, and equitable prosperity will serve as the principal support in maintaining a free, fair and open trade and economic exchange.

More importantly, providing support and assurance in security and technological development that are fundamental to the country and the region amid the current twin challenges of pandemic recovery and economic crisis.

The US and Malaysia cooperation in other non-military and humanitarian fields will go a long way in further cementing closer understanding and transfer of knowledge, experience, exposure and expertise in raising the local capability and readiness in facing future threats.

Various impactful and meaningful social and educational initiatives that have been in place, with the likes of the Fulbright Program, the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative, greater exchanges and collaborations in the education and socio-cultural sphere and others, have further brought greater connection between the two communities and a greater pool of expanded activities and engagement in more fields and avenues that should be initiated and facilitated by the government.

With more in-depth joint partnerships, training and transfer of expertise and knowledge in the field of high skilled and high technology framework, future-driven pillars of growth – with the likes of nano and quantum technology, artificial intelligence, 5G support framework, blockchain capacity and a digitalised and knowledge-led economy of the future – will spearhead economic resilience and lead the path to regional and global recovery.

As leaders of the next frontiers of innovation, value and knowledge creation, and high-impact technological and scientific breakthroughs that will change the landscape of human development and prosperity, the American spirit of leading the world in innovation, creativity, and advancement will be the milestone for joint progress and prosperity.

Our future growth resilience and nation building are driven by the fabric of high innovation, creativity, and the building of vibrant and versatile human capital, pillared by knowledge and a technology-based economy.

The advancement of the US in these fields and its capacities in protecting our national interest, survival and security remain crucial to our long-term future projection of growth and modernisation.

Taking into account our strategic role in the region and being the driver of peaceful and dialogue-building initiatives amid the changing global order and geopolitical climate, the US remains our vital and indispensable partner in championing the cause of regional and global conflict management and peace-building measures.

The strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with the US in the defence and security fields remains essential.

This is reflected in the development and transfer of intelligence, technical and military expertise, and close cooperation in extending the bulwark of enlarged safety net in thwarting global terrorism.

The US has provided nearly US$200 million (RM883.5 million) in grant assistance to the Malaysian Armed Forces since 2017, a testimony to the growing importance and depth of the security partnership, which has grown significantly over the past two decades.

This cooperation remains paramount in providing the right capacity building for our armed forces, a platform further bolstered by the more than 100 security cooperation and partnership activities and programmes by the two countries.

The various joint exercises, training and surveillance, capacity support, intelligence sharing and various other security partnerships, including the Cobra Gold initiative, further deepen skill enhancement and joint interoperability capacities, especially in maritime security, which are vital in facing both the resurging traditional and non-traditional threats.

The presence and support of the US in providing the assurance and extending the hand of friendship provides tools of support and assistance in helping actors in the region to counter different threats and in creating new spheres of viable and sustainable development models.

The tenets and fundamentals of our diplomatic craft and foreign affairs have been the model of emulation.

Our proven and time-tested relations with the US will endure future challenges.

Regardless of personas and figures of leadership in both countries, our ties are shaped by the essence of engrained trust and openness in friendship and support.

Malaysia should seize the opportunity to continue building trust, support, sincerity, openness and willingness to deepen and strengthen our relationship that underpins the centrepiece of greater regional stability and prosperity.

The path ahead for the nation and the region remains both challenging and opportunistic and it is imperative for both countries to continue, with unwavering drive and tenacity, in solidifying the bond and sincere partnership for shared interests.

A resilient, consistent and favourable US, Malaysia ties will be the cornerstone of greater prospects and openings in a different spectrum of returns for Malaysia in particular. Here’s wishing all Americans a great independence day.

