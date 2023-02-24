US repatriates two Guantanamo prison detainees to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States said Thursday that it has transferred two detainees from Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba to Pakistan, reported Anadolu Agency.

“The Department of Defence announced today the repatriations of Abdul Rabbani and Mohammed Rabbani from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan,“ it said in a statement.

The two men are brothers, according to reports.

The statement said that on Jan 18, 2023, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin notified Congress of his intent to repatriate Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani to the government of Pakistan.

They were arrested in 2002.

As of Thursday, 32 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay.

The statement noted that “18 are eligible for transfer; three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; nine are involved in the military commissions process; and two remaining detainees have been convicted in military commissions.” -Bernama