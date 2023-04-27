US report flags Taiwan as hot spot for illegal streaming

WASHINGTON: Taiwan has been flagged as a hot spot for illegal video streaming in this year’s edition of a US government report on intellectual property theft, reported Central News Agency (CNA).

Taiwan was found to be home to “notable levels of piracy through ISDs [illicit streaming devices] and illicit IPTV [Internet Protocol television] apps,“ according to the 2023 Special 301 Report on Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement released by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Wednesday.

The report also indicated that unlawful retransmission of telecommunications signals and channels containing copyrighted content through dedicated web portals and third-party applications remained a problem in Taiwan.

Regarding signal theft, the report said that “in most cases, infringers circumvent encryption systems or otherwise unlawfully access cable or satellite signals to access copyrighted content.”

However, the report also noted that the US and Taiwan held a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) meeting in May 2022 to discuss updates related to copyright legislation and digital piracy.

“Several trading partners have recently strengthened or have been working toward strengthening their trade secret regimes, including the European Union (EU), Chile, and Taiwan,“ it said.

The Special 301 Report is an annual review of the global state of IPR protection and enforcement. The USTR conducts the Special 301 review every year under Section 182 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended, to identify trade barriers faced by US companies and products in intellectual property rights, such as copyright, patents and trademarks, in other countries. -AFP