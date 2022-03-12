US sees no signs of radiological release in Ukraine: Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON: Radiation monitors continue to operate normally in much of the territory of Ukraine, and the United States has found no indications of any radiation release in the country, reported Sputnik.

“Thankfully, radiation monitors in much of Ukraine still function, and we have not detected any signs of radiological release,“ said US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a Twitter statement on Friday. “(The Department of) Energy continues to monitor the situation.”

Granhom said the US remains concerned about Russia’s “reckless actions and violations of nuclear safety principles.”

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said statements from Kiev claiming there was a safety threat from radiation posed by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after it was taken under control by Russian troops were not true.-Bernama