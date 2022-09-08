US State Department approves US$450 million F-16 equipment sale to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: The US State Department has greenlighted a US$450 million deal for Pakistan to receive F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment.

The Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said it delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp.

Pakistan has “requested to consolidate prior F-16 sustainment and support cases to support the Pakistan Air Force F-16 fleet by reducing duplicate case activities and adding additional continued support elements,“ DSCA said in a statement.

The deal does not include any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions, it said.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations,“ DSCA said.-Bernama