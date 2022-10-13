US stocks edge down ahead of consumer price data

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday (Oct 12) following a choppy session as investors looked ahead to a critical inflation report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,210.85, the S&P 500 lost 11.81 points, or 0.33%, to 3,577.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.09 points, or 0.09%, to 10,417.10.

Rate-sensitive utilities were down 3.4% while real estate fell 1.4%. They led percentage declines among S&P sectors for the day. The S&P 500 financial index ended down 0.3%.

A day ahead of today's (Oct 13) much-anticipated consumer price index (CPI) report for September, markets digested data showing wholesale inflation rose 0.4% last month – more than expected.

Still, markets largely shrugged off the wholesale price data on Wednesday, an indication that investors are no longer shocked by elevated inflation and are now expecting more tough actions from the Federal Reserve (Fed) to contain it.

At the most recent Fed meeting, central bankers said they were determined to bring down “unacceptably high” inflation, according to minutes released on Wednesday.

“The market knows that inflation is not coming down quickly enough,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

A bad CPI report today would be a “reminder that the Fed still is playing catch-up”, said O’Hare, adding that it would probably take a really shocking figure to provoke a big reaction.

Among individual companies, PepsiCo shot up more than 4% as it raised its full-year profit and revenue forecast following strong third-quarter results in a sign of the continued robustness of consumer demand. – AFP, Reuters