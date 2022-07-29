US stocks shrug off weak GDP data, end 1% higher

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rallied again yesterday (July 28), shrugging off a weak US gross domestic product (GDP) report that deepened recession talk but generated hopes among investors that the economic slowdown means the Federal Reserve will moderate its aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 1.0% higher at 32,529.63. The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.2% to 4,072.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tacked on 1.1% to 12,162.59.

Stocks fell soon after the second-quarter data were released, showing US GDP declined at an annual rate of 0.9%, following an even bigger drop in the first quarter.

But markets pivoted later in the morning, betting that clear signs of economic weakness would prompt the Fed to ease off on steep increases in borrowing costs. The US central bank on Wednesday announced its second straight 75 basis point increase, and signalled it is prepared to do more.

“The real catalyst ... is a belief that bad news (earnings disappointments and weak data) is good news (fewer rate hikes from the Fed),” Briefing.com said in an analysis.

Analysts also pointed to improved investor sentiment that has enabled stocks to advance despite lackluster earnings because the results have not been as bad as feared.

Also, many investors believe that even if there is a US recession, “any downturn that we are going through will likely be mild”, said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer of Cresset Asset Management.

But Ablin said it was still too soon to “declare victory” on inflation.

Among individual stocks, Facebook-parent Meta Platform tumbled 5.2% after it posted its first quarterly revenue drop as the social media powerhouse battles a turbulent economy and competition from the rising phenomenon of TikTok.

But Ford jumped 6.1% as the US auto giant reported increased second-quarter profits on a surge in auto sales that more than offset the hit from higher costs.

Other companies with big moves after releasing results included Comcast, which sank 9.1%, and Harley-Davidson, which jumped 7.8%.

Spirit Airlines advanced 5.6% after it agreed to be acquired by JetBlue for US$3.8 billion, establishing what would be the fifth largest US airline. JetBlue fell 0.4%. – AFP