US stocks tumble after latest big Fed rate increase

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell sharply on Wednesday (Sept 21) after the Federal Reserve (Fed) enacted another three-quarter point interest rate increase and signalled more monetary tightening ahead as it combats inflation.

All three benchmarks finished more than 1.7% down, with the Dow posting its lowest close since June 17, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500, respectively, at their lowest point since July 1, and June 30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 522.45 points, or 1.7%, to 30,183.78, the S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.71%, to 3,789.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 204.86 points, or 1.79%, to 11,220.19.

The US central bank announced its third consecutive interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage point, continuing the forceful action to tamp down inflation that has surged to the highest in 40 years.

The increase – the fifth one this year – takes the policy rate to 3.0%-3.25%.

Markets were expecting another big interest rate increase, but were caught off guard by the Fed’s outlook as far as the need for additional hikes.

“The higher-for-longer narrative kicked in,” Art Hogan, analyst of B. Riley Wealth Management, said of the market’s reaction to an announcement that was more “hawkish” than expected.

“(Fed) Chairman (Jerome) Powell delivered a sobering message. He stated that no one knows if there will be a recession or how severe, and that achieving a soft landing was always difficult,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

“Markets were already braced for some hawkishness, based on inflation reports and recent governor comments,“ said Ma.

“But it’s always interesting to see how the market reacts to the messaging. Hawkishness was to be expected, but while some in the market take comfort from that, others take the position to sell.”

The latest Fed statement included interest rate projections for the end of 2023 and 2024 that are higher than the previous forecasts, signalling the US central bank now sees the need for a more prolonged monetary tightening cycle in light of inflation trends.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 fell, while virtually all members of the Dow index dropped.

An exception was Walmart, which advanced 0.9% after it announced it would hire 40,000 workers for the upcoming holiday season, far fewer than last year as inflation pressures corporate profits.

Among individual companies, General Mills jumped 5.7% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profits. – AFP, Reuters