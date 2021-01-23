US talk show personality Larry King dies aged 87

MOSCOW: Iconic US talk show personality Larry King died in hospital aged 87 on Saturday, his company Ora Media said in a statement published on his Twitter page, Sputnik news agency reported.

The statement did not share the cause of death, saying that he passed away at the Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“With profound sadness Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family,” the statement said.

King was hospitalised earlier this month after testing positive with Covid-19. He had been battling a host of health issues in recent years. — Bernama