US to adjust military posture against N.Korea’s provocation

SEOUL: The United States is set to make adjustments to its military posture to counter North Korea’s continued provocations and threats, Washington’s point man on Pyongyang said Friday.

Sung Kim, special representative for North Korea policy, pointed out Washington’s assessment that the unpredictable regime is preparing for what would be its first nuclear test in more than four years at its Punggye-ri testing site.

“We are preparing for all contingencies in close coordination with our Japanese and South Korean allies,“ Yonhap news agency quoted Kim as saying at the outset of a trilateral meeting here with his counterparts.

He added, “We are prepared to make both short and longer term adjustments to our military posture as appropriate and responding to any North Korea’s provocation and as necessary to strengthen both defense and deterrence to protect our allies in the region.”

“We want to make clear to North Korea that its unlawful and destabilizing activities have consequences and that the international community will not accept these actions as normal,“ Kim added, as he had a trilateral meeting with Seoul’s top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn and Takehiro Funakoshi of Japan.

The session was meant to demonstrate the united front of the regional powers against the North’s missile and nuclear brinkmanship.

Such a face-to-face tripartite meeting of their top nuclear envoys marked the first since the one held in Hawaii in February and the first since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which has vowed to get tough on the recalcitrant North.

The North has fired a series of ballistic missiles including a long-range one late last month. It has even reportedly completed preparations for its seventh underground nuclear test, while the timing is just a matter of a political decision to be made by leader Kim Jong Un.-Bernama