US top diplomat arrives in Israel for Abraham Accords meetings

TEL AVIV: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv Saturday for landmark meetings with Arab countries which normalised relations with Israel in the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Blinken is also expected to discuss with top Israeli officials the possible revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and, with Israeli and Arab officials, how they will manage amid the plunge in global wheat supplies due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The top US diplomat aims to show that the United States still has a deep interest in the Middle East even as the region has dropped in importance for Washington as China, and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have risen to the top of priorities.

He also hopes to rally support for the US and NATO effort to blunt the Russian aggression, amid heavy economic fallout from the war, including spiking energy prices and the threat of a wheat shortage that could hit Arab countries severely.

The trip comes as the United States and Iran are in the final stages of negotiating a revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which aimed to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapons capacity.

US officials say reaching a deal hinges on one or two key issues, but that Tehran has to make “difficult choices” if it wants an agreement.-AFP