US top infectious disease expert Fauci tests positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON: Dr Anthony Fauci(pix), the US’s top infectious disease expert, has tested positive for Covid-19, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced Wednesday.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is currently experiencing mild symptoms and is working from home, Anadolu Agency quoted NIH as saying in a statement.

Fauci is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice.

He has not recently been in contact with US President Joe Biden or other senior officials, according to the NIH. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test Wednesday.

Fauci is now the most recent senior Biden administration official to test positive for the virus. He served under Biden and former President Donald Trump, helping to guide the US response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The doctor currently serves as Biden’s chief medical advisor.-Bernama