GEORGE TOWN: A parliamentarian has proposed the Finance Ministry convert the RM1.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) into a rescue package for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The sum was received from the US Department of Justice recently, that was part of an amount allegedly misappropriated between 2009 and 2014, which US federal investigators believed amounted to US$4.5 billion (RM19.7 billion).

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the funds would come in handy now as the previous two stimulus packages by the government were inadequate to cover the incremental losses incurred by SMEs.

Almost 70% of the economy, particularly in the export market, has ground to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total loss of productivity may be in the billions, Santiago said.

With the movement control order (MCO) still in place to help curb the Covid-19 outbreak, some SMEs may be forced to close down, he added.

Many SMEs have indicated they would first retrench their foreign workforce and do the same for Malaysian employees only as a final resort.

Santiago said the latest repatriated sum of RM1.3 billion could not have come at a better time, when Malaysia needs to inject more funds into the system to generate domestic consumption to boost the economy.

“We cannot expect other countries to invest as this pandemic has caused economic woes globally, especially in developed economies,” he pointed out.

Malaysia has to depend on domestic consumption to boost the economy, especially in the intermediate term after the MCO is lifted, he said in an interview.

