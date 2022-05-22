Use of cannabis for medical purposes should be accompanied by evidence: Malacca exco

MALACCA: The use of ‘ganja’ or cannabis for medical purposes should be accompanied by facts and research evidence, not just by populist comments, said Malacca Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

He said as a medical practitioner, he welcomed any type of medicine that could cure patients, whether existing or newly discovered drugs, including cannabis.

Dr Muhamad Akmal said a study was conducted in the United States (US) to determine whether or not cannabis can treat diseases such as chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced vomiting, post-traumatic stress disorder, cancer, epilepsy, intestinal problems, cachexia, glaucoma, HIV/ AIDS, neurological disease, Tourette syndrome, Parkinson’s, dementia, addiction, traumatic brain injury, schizophrenia and other mental problems.

Based on the study, he said there was no solid evidence that marijuana was effective in treating the diseases except for chronic pain and multiple sclerosis spasticity.

“Therefore, a more detailed study should be done to ensure that cannabis is safe and effective for medical purposes,“ he said in a statement today.-Bernama