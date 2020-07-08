Use of local ICT technology, content should be given priority - MICC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Chamber of Commerce (MICC) has called on the government to give priority to local technology entrepreneurs by using local technology and contents in its applications and systems.

Its secretary-general, Abdul Mohsein Mohd Shariff said this would open fair opportunities for local industry players in communications and information technology (ICT) to stimulate the country’s economy and digitization efforts.

“MICC is of the view that it is appropriate for the government to prioritise the use of local products if they can provide the same quality and effectiveness at a more reasonable price,“ he said in a statement here today.

He expressed MICC’s appreciation to the government for always injecting funds to local entrepreneurs to develop more local content and technology.

“However, the effort would be futile if the injection of funds and subsidies do not lead to sustainability in the use of local technology on a commercial scale among government agencies and ministries,“ he said. -Bernama