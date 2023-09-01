Use of VAR technology will be announced soon: FAM

BANGI: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will make an official announcement on the use of video assistant referee (VAR) technology in the country’s football arena soon, its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said.

He said planning together with the Malaysia Football League (MFL) to adapt the technology since the end of last year is the priority of the nation’s footballing body.

“We will make an announcement this year about this technology. But it won’t be used completely and maybe, for example, for the FA Cup and Malaysia Cup, perhaps for certain matches such as the semifinals and final.

“It will not be implemented for league matches as it involves high costs. The FAM and MFL will still implement it,” he told reporters after he was announced as the winner of the Sports Leadership Icon at the Harian Metro Sports Icon Awards here tonight.

Last year, FAM stated its readiness to introduce the VAR system in the 2023 Malaysia Leage with the FA Cup and Malaysia Cup being used as a trial.-Bernama