Users of streaming services need to exercise self-control: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Users of online streaming services such as Netflix, need to exercise self-control in making their content preferences to avoid those that are not in line with national cultural values and beliefs​.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said at present, there is no specific mechanism available in the country to curb contents of over-the-top (OTT) streaming service platforms based overseas, as they are not subject to the existing acts.

“We are looking into the (existing) acts and ways of regulating (online streaming) especially OTT streaming service, and this has been a challenge for all countries and we need to find a solution.

“All that we can do now is to have an advocacy plan to ensure there is maturity in choosing the programmes available... the laws that we have only apply to platforms that are registered and licensed in our country,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a question from Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) on measures to curb contents with sexual scenes and have elements of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) that can be viewed over streaming service platforms such as Netflix.

Annuar added that Netflix also has a parental control system to enable parents or guardians to regulate the use of the platform and prevent children from viewing inappropriate films.

Certain contents such as movies rated as ‘Teen’ and ‘Adult’ could be blocked with passwords set by parents and guardians, he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar said from 2018 until Sept 30, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had blocked 4,068 pornographic sites and the effort would continue following complaints received and proactive monitoring.-Bernama