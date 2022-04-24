Using AI to optimise travel experiences

THE tourism and hospitality industries were among the hardest hit during the pandemic. For Malaysia, a country that boasts a thriving travel and tourism economy, this led to adverse circumstances. In the first nine months of 2020, tourism receipts plunged 80.9% to RM12.6 billion from RM66.1 billion. That said, the opening of the country’s borders on April 1 signals hope for the tourism industry.

While the tourism and hospitality industries are on the road to recovery, both these businesses are grappling with new realities. Fewer business travellers, no-contact preferences and higher overall expectations are some of the factors that will continue to shape customer experience within the leisure, travel and tourism industries in the region.

From contactless services such as e-payments and digital room keys to more outdoor activities and being assured that trips can be changed or cancelled without losing money, wooing today’s traveller will require a focus on optimising a customer’s journey, eliminating friction and personalising the experience before, during and after travel. That is where conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and automation can help.

Seamless, personalised experience

Digital transformation accelerated across nearly every industry during the pandemic. The travel and hospitality sectors were no exception. Adopting digital touchpoints and services became a top priority versus a nice-to-have offering.

Consumers that moved from in-person to online are not likely to return to old habits, meaning that expectations are higher for a great user experience as they shop for, book and change travel plans online.

However, when travellers are confronted with issues such as unexpected delays or cancellations, they often want assistance from fellow humans. They want and expect a personalised, empathetic experience with customer service, including interacting with agents who understand the issue and can quickly help resolve it.

Alleviating the hassles and headaches of travel so they can get to their destination faster is what will rebuild guest and traveller loyalty. Optimising customer experience starts by understanding every conversation before, during and after an agent/traveller interaction – from self-service to agent assistance to after-call follow-up and fulfilling promises made during the call.

A conversational automation platform powered by AI, machine learning and automation technology can understand and optimise every conversation with travellers and agents.

Automate conversations using AI

Conversational AI is a set of advanced technologies that recognise and comprehend human language, and use this understanding to optimise, automate and analyse conversations in and across multiple channels. With this platform powered by AI, travel and hospitality contact centres can use machines to automate conversations and augment agents to achieve transformational results that can improve customer experiences, increase Net Promoter Scores, traveller/guest satisfaction ratings and generate greater revenue.

Scale self-service

Conversational AI for traveller self-service helps brands strengthen engagement with customers and improve satisfaction for routine interactions before, during and after a trip – while reducing the volume in the contact centre by 15% or more.

Before the trip, an Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) interacts with travellers to help them book their travel. For example, a customer can call to make a reservation and interact with a voicebot IVA. Using natural language-understanding technologies eliminate friction in the reservation process to enable travellers to easily complete the booking. Seamlessly connected with the reservation and customer relationship management systems, the IVA simplifies the transaction by automatically confirming the details required to book the travel and uses the customer’s previous travel history to make personalised upsell offers.

During the trip, the IVA supports guests with services such as booking a reservation at a restaurant. Using geo-based alerts, the IVA proactively greets the customer upon arrival and presents an offer connected with past interactions at the destination.

The guest is supported throughout the trip with proactive alerts based on location and is also offered requests such as scheduling a late checkout. Routine requests are quickly handled so staff can focus on more high-touch interactions to drive superior guest experiences. After the trip, the IVA proactively engages customers, for example to book their next trip or complete a survey.

Conversational AI is the foundation for travel and hospitality brands to transform the traveller and agent experience, drive customer satisfaction and generate greater loyalty and revenue as travel demand continues to rebound.

The right platform that addresses the entire customer conversation from self-service to post-interaction analytics can help a company deliver a positive, personalised and frictionless experience for customers.

Ravi Saraogi, Co-founder and president of Asia Pacific, Uniphore. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com