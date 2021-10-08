Using personal success to help others

IT has taken 13 years, but for Abdul Malek Omar, patience and a determination not to buckle under pressure have finally paid off.

Today, he is not only a successful entrepreneur but is also a major benefactor for the underprivileged.

He serves nasi lemak to hundreds of customers from Mondays to Fridays every week, but on Sundays he feeds underprivileged children.

Just over a decade ago, Malek began to crumble under the pressure of work. He was the head of department at an automotive assembly plant, leading a large team of workers.

“I often worked late and I would be on call in case there were problems at the factory,” he told theSun.

Finally, he decided to quit his job, but getting a new job turned out to be a challenge.

“I was in my late 30s already and without a university degree getting a new job was not easy,” Malek, now aged 50, recalled.

But rather than feel sorry for himself, Malek took his wife Hazilah Mamat’s advice and began helping her at her nasi lemak stall near a university, and through word of mouth, more students began to flock to their stall.

Malek said their soft shell crab nasi lemak was a favourite among students. The couple worked five days a week, and managed to rake in about RM200 a day.

He recalled some students even returned to their stall after graduation.

Malek quickly realised that being an entrepreneur was far removed from his corporate life.

“I had my weekends off when I was working at the automotive plant. While I get a lot more flexibility being a businessman, I am also busy during the weekends, catering to parties or other such events,” he said.

In 2019, they were picked to join a social enterprise programme organised by a university.

He learned that being active on social media platforms such as Facebook could help to spread the word about his business further.

That came in useful when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Malaysia the following year. Today, the couple make RM600 to RM700 a day. “The best part is that nothing is wasted,” Malek said.

He added that while they struggled to adapt to the movement control order, a group of people approached him with an offer to buy his nasi lemak for children suffering from cancer.

“I was curious so I asked them about what they were doing. When they insisted on paying me for the food, I refused to accept anything from them,” he said. Since then, he has been cooking for the children every Sunday.

“I’m happy to do it. Given the challenges that many of the underprivileged face today, I am happy that I am able to do my part.”

His generosity has also brought rewards. His business has expanded and he now offers catering services for clients at the Bursa Malaysia building in Kuala Lumpur.