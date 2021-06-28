UTeM makes into the young university rankings 2021 list

MELAKA: Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) has reached another milestone after successfully making its in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2021 recently.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Raha Abdul Rahim said it is an achievement that has proved the institution is one of the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

She said the criteria used in the rankings focused on 13 indicators that based on the core mission of a university, namely teaching, research, knowledge transfer and internationalisation.

“The achievement also proved that the TUNAI (Technology @ University Advancing Industry and Society) concept, that has become UTeM practice, has certainly brought a positive impact not only at the national level, but also globally.

“It will also help UTeM to maintain its good momentum and continue to be competitive in executing smart strategic collaborations with industry players from various sectors worldwide,” she said in a statement here, yesterday.

In the 2021 edition of THE Young University Rankings issued on June 23, UTeM was ranked 401+ place, out of 475 universities from 68 countries.

UTeM also made its debut in THE World University Rankings (the 1001+ group) and THE Asia University Rankings (401+) besides being in the 801-1000 list of THE Impact Rankings.

According to Dr Raha one of the university’s strengths is the manifestation of knowledge transfer concept through strategic ties and collaborations with various global industry players.

“This will continue to motivate UTeM to continue to be dynamic and committed towards creating more success stories besides achieving its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan: Seven Strategic Goals of UTeM,” she said. -Bernama