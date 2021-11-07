UTHM placed 247 in Asia University rankings 2022

BATU PAHAT: Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) has improved its position to 247 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022 compared to its placing in the 291 - 300 range in the previous year.

Vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr. Wahid Razzaly said he was thankful for the university's best achievement in the annual QS Asia University Rankings since it was first listed in 2018.

He said the achievement was the result of various new initiatives that had succeeded in contributing to high-impact researches based on Transporation and Sustainable Technology.

“UTHM also adopted a different approach in improving its international networking in line with the needs under the new normal.

“Both these factors have directly assisted in improving the presence of UTHM at global level,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the university's Risk Management and Strategic Planning office director Dr. Muhammad Akmal Johar said nine out of the 11 indicators used for evaluation had exceeded the median level among 687 universities listed at Asian level.

He added that the production/faculty ratio appeared to be the highest indicator in the evaluation process this time.

“This proves that the research and innovation culture among the UTHM academic staff is expanding which had directly benefitted the community, industry and environment.

“The achievement also meets UTHM’s mission statement that is, to provide a technical solution for the need of the industry and community based on the faith paradigm.

“This is also in line with the direction expressed in the university's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan to achieve the Global Technopreneur University by 2030,” he said.-Bernama