PETALING JAYA: When a Covid-19 self-test kit returns positive results, it is highly likely that an individual will immediately seek professional diagnosis as human survival instinct kicks in.

However, self-test kits bought off the shelf come with various levels of risks.

Medical officer Dr Wan Nur Sabrina Wan Manshol said a test kit that has not passed the necessary controls and approved for use by the Medical Device Authority (MDA) may not offer accurate results.

A positive result, even if it is from a

non-approved self-test kit, will likely make an individual go to a hospital. However, a negative result will make a person think he is not infected. That is where the danger lies.

“An individual will falsely assume he is fine and end up infecting others,” Nur Sabrina told theSun.

“He might even develop severe symptoms and eventually succumb to the disease.”

But this is not the only problem. A MDA-approved self-test kit may also give wrong results if it is not used properly,

Nur Sabrina said instructions must be strictly followed to ensure accuracy.

“Otherwise, even an approved test kit will not yield the right prognosis. Be careful, and follow through with all the dos and don’ts.”

For example, when using the saliva test kit, it is important to fill the tube with enough saliva and wait for 15 to 20 minutes to ensure accuracy.

“If the nose swab version is not done properly, it can cause injury.”

However, Nur Sabrina does not rule out the use of self-test kits altogether.

“My advice is to only buy test kits that are approved by the MDA for safety purposes.”

The Malaysian Medical Association had recently warned against the use of self-test kits that are not approved. Its president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam urged the public to opt for the saliva test kit and that it has been approved by authorities.

A list of the 13 approved test kits is available on the MDA website portal.mda.gov.my

He warned that fake products could cause health risks.

“The quality of such test kits has either been compromised or some may be recycled products,” he said.

Internal medicine specialist Datuk Dr Rajbans Singh said while the unapproved

self-test kit is unlikely to cause harm to the user, it could lead to an infected person unknowingly transmitting the coronavirus to others.