UUM accommodation issue settled as over 17,000 students get place to stay

ALOR SETAR: The issue of accommodation at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) involving over 17,000 students at the Student Hostel (INASIS) has been resolved before lectures begin this week.

UUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah in a statement here today said arrangements for the accommodation of returning students in their second semester or later, were done as soon as 4,106 first semester students entering in the 2022/2023 session finished checking in at INASIS on Oct 11.

“By giving placement to all students including those currently in their eighth semester or beyond, or in other words, beyond the four years which is the normal period of study, it clearly shows that UUM is very concerned with the welfare of the students.

“The university management always ensures that students’ needs can be met so that they can learn in a conducive atmosphere,“ he said, adding that accommodation had been given to all 17,708 students who applied.

UUM has 15 residential colleges known as Inapan Siswa (INASIS) while providing additional accommodation at several housing areas and university houses within the UUM campus.

Previously, claims that some 1,000 UUM students had failed to secure accommodation to start their study session had gone viral on social media.-Bernama