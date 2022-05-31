UUM now allows solidarity events for Vinosiny

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) today rescinded a gag order barring students from speaking or attending events in regards to deceased student S. Vinosiny, Malaysiakini reports.

In a statement, it said solidarity events were allowed but that students should be mindful of their actions.

The latest statement was in response to an earlier statement issued last Friday by the UUM vice-chancellor’s (student affairs) office.

The office had issued a broad gag order to students, barring them from “being involved in any activity or organising activities such as forums or vigils in relation to Vinosiny’s death.

In addition, Malaysiakini also reported that the university has threatened to take disciplinary measures against students who may violate the ban and stressed in the gag order that the matter is still under police investigation.