ALOR STAR: Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) has taken the initiative to offer RM100,000 in funding for its academic staff to conduct high impact research on the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its Vice-Chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Bashawir Abdul Ghani said the offer through the ‘Covid-19 Pandemic Research Funding’ would be given to research specifically on the areas of unemployment and food security that became critical issues due to the outbreak.

“These two areas have been critical issues before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, which has also affected the world economy, in addition, the government has welcomed the suggestions of academics to come up with ideas to reduce unemployment and food security issues.

“I hope UUM academics in particular will be able to provide valuable input that can be used to help the government to develop Malaysia after Covid-19,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the funding offer was also following an announcements by the Ministry of Higher Education, which recently offered special grants to academics to conduct applied research on critical areas identified as closely related to society.

Meanwhile, on the government’s decision not to allow university students to return to the village during the Movement Control (MCO) period until April 28, Dr Ahmad Bashawir hopes students and parents could be patient and co-operate to contain Covid-19.

“They have to be confident and patient that all actions taken by the government are for the common good,“ he said.

Ahmad Bashawir also said that the Covid-19 Special Fund established by the university to assist its students had so far raised about RM300,000 through various quarters.

“Many have come forward to contribute to alleviate the burden of students including government agencies, private sector, non-governmental organisations and international companies,“ he said.

In addition, he said UUM had also decided to hold an online teaching and learning sessions (PdP) starting on April 27. - Bernama