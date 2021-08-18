Vaccinate before trying for babies: Health experts

PETALING JAYA: A post-quarantine baby boom has been the subject of many jokes lately, as if pregnancy and Covid-19 are the only certainties of 2020 and 2021.

After all, it is easy to yield to the temptation to create a whole new generation when couples are cooped up at home with nothing to do.

However, health experts say, it is more advisable to put the brakes on until the prospective parents are fully vaccinated.

According to them, an expectant mother is at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms if infected compared with those who are not pregnant.

Dr Patricia Lim Su-Lyn, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at KPJ Tawakal KL Specialist Hospital, explained that changes occur to the woman’s body when she is carrying a child, raising the risk of severe illness that may require hospitalisation.

“There is an increased risk of blood clots or severe pneumonia that may lead to prolonged fatigue, reduced lung capacity, scarring of the lungs and even stroke and death,” she told theSun.

“Vaccination is the key, and women who are more than 12 weeks into their pregnancy should be vaccinated,” she added.

Over and above that, she said, they should wear only well-fitted masks if they have to go out. Otherwise, they should stay indoors, limit face-to-face interactions and wash their hands frequently.

Lim added that the mother should also keep to her scheduled check-ups and be up to date with other immunisations needed during pregnancy.

The Health Ministry revealed last week that there has been an increased in Covid-19 infection among expectant mothers.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this became apparent in October last year when 200 cases were detected. This rose rapidly and in May there were 850 infections, rising to 899 in June.

By Aug 7, a total of 5.3% of infected expectant mothers already needed intensive care, up from 3% on July 10.

Expectant mothers now account for one in every 20 Covid-19 patients who need intensive care, compared with one expectant mother in every 220 infected women.

As of Aug 9, 70 expectant mothers have succumbed to Covid-19.

Another gynaecologist, who wanted to be known only as Dr Alysa, said some women may feel that age is catching up on them and if they wait until the pandemic is over, they may no longer want to have children.

“But given the increased risk, delay if you can,” she told theSun.

On the other hand, gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr Hoo Mei Lin pointed out that there have been no recommendations to delay childbearing during the pandemic.

“In fact, most health authorities worldwide are telling couples to not delay fertility treatments as we do not know when the pandemic will end,” she said.

Nonetheless, she told theSun, it may be prudent to delay pregnancy until one is fully vaccinated.

All vaccines are deemed safe and have not been shown to cause problems with fertility or sexual dysfunction,” she added.

Hoo explained that when a woman is pregnant, changes occur in her body to accommodate her unborn child. “These changes make her more vulnerable to Covid-19 infection and its effect on the immune system,” she said.

These changes, she said, could also make it more difficult to take certain measures needed to help Covid-19 patients breathe normally. “This is especially so when the mother is already in the second and third trimester of her pregnancy,” she said.

Hoo said vaccination would prevent hospitalisation and death, while other measures that must be taken to reduce the risk of infection are social distancing, hand hygiene and double-masking.

“In the meantime, if a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated and herd immunity is achieved, the risk of exposure will also be reduced,” she added.