Vaccination for adults in Klang Valley to be done by appointment only from Monday: CITF

PUTRAJAYA: Beginning Monday, vaccination for adults, including foreigners in the Klang Valley will only be implemented by appointment at health clinics and district health offices, according to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

CITF said individuals who wish to get their Covid-19 vaccine, including those who have missed their second dose appointment, should make an appointment in advance by calling the respective district vaccination operation rooms or via email.

The list of health clinics in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya that can be contacted to get an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination:-

TITIWANGSA HEALTH OFFICE

Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic vaksin.pkdtt@gmail.com (011-12311904)

Setapak Health Clinic ppvkksetapak@moh.gov.my (03-41425429)

Kampung Pandan Health Clinic ppvkkp@moh.gov.my (017-5558108)

Datuk Keramat Health Clinic ppvkkdk123@gmail.com (014-3227543)

KEPONG HEALTH OFFICE

Jinjang Health Clinic vaksinpkkepong@gmail.com (03-62583355)

Sentul Health Clinic ppvanckks@gmail.com (03-62500594)

Batu Muda Health Clinic ppvanckkbm@gmail.com (03-62415322)

LEMBAH PANTAI HEALTH OFFICE

Tanglin Health Clinic kktanglin2021@gmail.com (03-26983311) (03-26983580) (03-26983490)

Muhibbah Health Clinic ppvkkmuhibbah@gmail.com (03-77726040)

CHERAS HEALTH OFFICE

Bandar Tun Razak Health Clinic ppvkkbtr@ gmail.com (03-91713333)

Sungai Besi Health Clinic ppvkksb@gmail.com (03-90549911)

Cheras Baru Health Clinic ppvkkcherasbaru@ gmail.com (03-91333322)

PUTRAJAYA HEALTH OFFICE

Putrajaya Precinct 18 Health Clinic ppv.pkpj@gmail.com (013-8880938)

The list of district health offices in Selangor to be contacted to secure a vaccination appointment:-

Petaling Health Office 03-78840400 ppvpkdpetaling21@gmail.com

Kuala Langat Health Office 019-3286275 bgvaksinpkdklgt@gmail.com

Gombak Health Office 03-60913814 bgcovid19gombak@gmail.com

Kuala Selangor Health Office 03-32812309/ 019-4727453 (Whatsapp) ppvremaja.kesl@gmail.com

Klang Health Office 019-6466658 (Whatsapp) bgvc19klang@gmail.com

Hulu Selangor Health Office 03-60642078 bgvaksinpkdhs@gmail.com

Hulu Langat Health Office 03-87397909 bgvc19hululangat@gmail.com

Sepang Health Office 03-87066001 vaksincovidsepang@gmail.com

Sabak Bernam Health Office 019-3656570 pasukankesihatansekolah@gmail.com

According to CITF, all the health clinics and district health offices will operate from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.

As for the Covid-19 vaccination exercise for teenagers aged 12 to 17, CITF said the public can refer to the announcement made by the Health Ministry.

For enquiries and further information, the public can contact the nearest health clinic and district health office.-Bernama